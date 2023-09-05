Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Zabotkin did not rule out an increase in the key rate in the near future

In Russia, pro-inflationary risks remain significant, so the Central Bank does not rule out a new increase in the key rate at the next meeting, which will be held on September 15. This was stated by the deputy chairman of the regulator Alexei Zabotkin, reports RIA News.

According to him, the weakness of the national currency is still affected by increased imports and a shortage of sales from exporters. At the same time, Zabotkin pointed out that the latest data on inflation indicate that it is approaching the upper limit of the forecast for 2023, which is 5-6.5 percent.

The central bank began tightening monetary policy (MP) in July when it raised the rate by one percentage point to 8.5 percent per annum. Against the background of the fall of the ruble to a level below one hundred rubles per dollar, the regulator held an extraordinary meeting and raised the rate to 12 percent.

When these measures did not help, the authorities held a meeting with the largest exporters and agreed to increase the sale of foreign currency. For a short time, the ruble strengthened to the level of 92 rubles to the dollar, but in the last week the Russian currency is again under pressure.

Earlier this week, Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma Financial Market Committee, said that the Central Bank could raise its key rate if the ruble falls again. According to him, a dollar at a hundred rubles is a psychological indicator, and it is impossible to allow people to face such a reality and start buying dollars again.