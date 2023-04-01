The former Lazio won the ballot with Toro, who returned Wednesday night from Argentina and who will be in the starting lineup against Juventus on Tuesday in the Coppa Italia
Joaquin Correa won the runoff with Lautaro Martinez and will play alongside Romelu Lukaku in the match against Fiorentina. For Tucu, who trained in Appiano during the break, it will be a great opportunity to send out a signal after the many disappointments accumulated, also due to injuries, in his first season and a half (abundant) in Milan. Toro will be on the bench because he returned from Argentina on Wednesday evening and because in the days with Seleccion, thanks to the festive atmosphere, he was unable to train with maximum intensity. With Dzeko having just overcome back pain, therefore, Inzaghi will make room for the turnover. Right choice in view of a month of April in which his parents will have to play 9 official matches between the league, the Champions League and the Italian Cup.
BROZO FOR CALHA
—
In the middle of the field, on the other hand, it will be Brozovic’s turn to replace the injured Calhanoglu, but in the next matches (perhaps in Salerno) there will be room for Asllani, who is in any case ready to enter against Viola if necessary.
March 31, 2023 (change April 1, 2023 | 00:01)
