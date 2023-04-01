For a few weeks the artificial intelligence known as ChatGPT It has become quite fashionable, this due to the integration of its different uses in real life such as generating texts, images and other works that are increasingly successful. This has made technology worrying, not only because of its efficiency but also because of the use of information.

Thus, one of the most important countries in Europe, Italy, has joined a proposal to stop working on this technology, because it somehow collects data illegally. The organization that protects digital data called GDPP it has gotten down to work, based on a leak where citizen data was revealed, as well as their conversations.

From what this authority comments, there are some disputes in data protection. The first would be that it is very easy for people to access other people’s prohibited files. On the other hand, the use ChatGPT gives this information may be inaccurate, even to the point of confusing some with others, thus perhaps revealing things that should not come to light.

Another argument that is observed by the regulator is that it can be used from 13 years of age, and justifying that they are using the data of minors to make the program work. This can have strict repercussions, since you have to have an age filter, and that is precisely so that only older people can participate.

Via: trading commission

Editor’s note: Undoubtedly, this type of technology is slowly growing in a threatening way, this goes for information theft as well as the question of replacing jobs. This may cause more countries to ban ChatGPT.