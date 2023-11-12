Inter Frosinone live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

INTER FROSINONE STREAMING TV – Today, Sunday 12 November 2023, at 8.45 pm Inter and Frosinone take the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the 12th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to watch Inter Frosinone live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Inter and Frosinone will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Inter Frosinone’s kick-off is scheduled for 8.45pm today, Sunday 12 November 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, let’s remember, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO WATCH FOOTBALL MATCHES IN STREAMING

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Inter Frosinone on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram.

FROSINONE (4-3-3): Turati; Oyono, Okoli, Romagnoli, Marchizza; Mazzitelli, Barrenechea, Reinier; Soulé, Cheddira, Baez.

ALL THE NEWS ABOUT SERIES A