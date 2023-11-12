Lea – Our children 2: how many episodes, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for Lea – Our children 2 on Rai 1? We’ll tell you right away: a total of 4 episodes of 2 episodes each will be broadcast (total 8 episodes). The first Sunday 12 November 2023; the fourth and last Sunday 3 December 2023. Below is the complete schedule:

First episode: Sunday 12 November 2023

Second episode: Sunday 19 November 2023

Third episode: Sunday 26 November 2023

Fourth episode: Sunday 3 December 2023

Duration

But how long does each episode of Lea – Our children 2 last? Each evening will be made up of two episodes which will be broadcast from 9.20pm to 11.25pm. The total duration, including advertising breaks, will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 5 minutes. Where was Lea – Our Children 2 filmed (location)? The fiction is set in Emilia Romagna, in the city of Ferrara to be precise. The filming of the second season took place between Ferrara and Rome from April to July 2023. The Municipality took action to ensure that everything took place without problems and without creating disruptions, arranging the necessary changes to the traffic in via Terranuova, Voltapaletto, Cavour, Previati and de Pisis for the filming sessions.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Lea – Our children 2 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.