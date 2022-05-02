The victory of the Stadium opened a series of seven games in which the Nerazzurri went ahead in the first 45 ‘: only against Mihajlovic’s team did a comeback that could be decisive

Different in appearance, but more similar than one might think. A world passes between the away matches in Bologna and in Udine: from 2-1 to 1-2, from resignation to a maintained hope. But everything can be explained starting from the details: Arnautovic’s goal on the one hand, the penalty of doubling on the other. Two different paths, starting from a common point: Perisic’s goal and, more generally, a positive approach from Inter. In line with what has happened in recent weeks, as proof of an optimal state of form found. And demonstrating that the Bologna incident was an isolated incident, which increases the regret at the Nerazzurri home.

AFTER THE JUVE – Often we refer to the away match in Turin against Juventus as a turning point and, coincidentally, from then on Inter have always approached the matches well, taking the lead and then managing to manage. With the exception, as mentioned, of the defeat of the Dall’Ara. At the Stadium the goal came close to half-time, with Calhanoglu’s penalty-bis to split the game. Then Verona, Spezia, Milan (in the Italian Cup), Rome, Bologna and Udinese: six games aimed at the bud, all unlocked before the half hour with the exception of the Picco match against Spezia. Entering the field with the right face and also knowing how to grit his teeth in the final: in Udine as against the formation of Thiago Motta, the last minutes were not a walk. Not to mention the match against Juve. See also Duck and tears, what a nightmare night for Radu. And that "prophecy" of Damiani

MACCHIA BOLOGNA – Think of what happened before. In order: Napoli-Inter 1-1 with a Neapolitan advantage, victory for Liverpool and Sassuolo at San Siro without goals for the Nerazzurri, dry draws against Genoa and Milan (in the Italian Cup), victories against Salernitana and Liverpool and then again at chase against Torino and Fiorentina, with a double 1-1 after falling behind. Inzaghi spoke like this after the defeat against Sassuolo: “A team that wants to win the Scudetto cannot approach a match in this way.” The approaches are now for the championship, the management after all as well. The stain remains the Dall’Ara blackout: a sliding door which – also considering the excellent performance around – risks doing more and more harm.

