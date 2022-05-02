Formula 1 has officially entered the week leading up to the first edition of the Miami Grand Prix, and it will do so by presenting its official Race Direction in view of this appointment. This, at least, is what transpires from the latest news reported by various media – including nextgen-auto.com – which fortunately seem to prevent the absence of Niels Wittich from the jury’s position. The German Clerk of the Course, appointed to this role by the FIA ​​together with Eduardo Freitas to replace Michael Masi, was in fact positive in a Covid test a few days after the conclusion of the Emilia-Romagna GP, as did his Portuguese colleague.

For this reason, their presence at the Miami weekend was immediately questioned, with the FIA ​​simultaneously working to find replacements in case of failure to recover within the established time frame. Furthermore, according to the provisions of the laws reserved for visitors intending to travel to the United States, in order to enter the country it is necessary to test negative for a test submitted within 24 hours of travel and, as reported, Wittich would have turned out to be negative.

In this way, therefore, the Clerk of the Course should therefore be regularly present in Miami, but not with Freitas. Regardless of his positivity to Covid or not, the latter’s absence had already been scheduled for the employment of ‘judge’ in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, which is why it will be Colin Haywood to support Wittich in the USA.