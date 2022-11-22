The nerazzurri would be following the ductile Turkish midfielder, born in ’99, also observed by Napoli and with an already important evaluation

Inter continues to scour the international market in search of reinforcements, possibly young and not exorbitantly expensive. According to the Turkish portal At Spor, the Nerazzurri would have targeted Ferdi Kadioglu, the flexible Fenerbahce midfielder. Class of ’99, born in the Netherlands but in the Turkish national team, he is able to play in several positions, both as a winger on both flanks and as an attacking midfielder.

On Kadioglu, in addition to Inter, there would also be Napoli: both clubs have sent scouts several times to watch him live, obtaining positive reports. Fenerbahce, however, will not give discounts: the intention is to carry out a record transfer, worth at least 25 million euros, which would break down the primacy of the Turkish championship currently in the hands of Besiktas, which collected 22.5 million from the transfer of Cenk Tosun at Everton in 2018. See also Draghi hears Gravina: "Football evaluate the stop or closed doors"

November 22, 2022 (change November 22, 2022 | 15:06)

