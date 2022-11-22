The Gulf region has become a bright spot for public offerings this year, buoyed by high oil prices and government-led privatization programmes.

Refinitiv data shows that Gulf issuers have raised about $16 billion in initial public offerings this year, accounting for half of the proceeds from initial public offerings in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The growth of financial markets in the Gulf is a sharp contrast to their situation in the United States and Europe, where global banks are cutting staff and deals are scarce.

Citigroup moved its director of energy, renewable resources and utilities, Omar Al-Duraie, from London to Dubai this year.

Miguel Azevedo, head of investment banking for the Middle East and Africa excluding South Africa, said the company plans to add more staff in Saudi Arabia and the UAE by the end of the year.

“The region has witnessed heavy activity this year, while activity has stopped in the rest of the world,” he told Reuters.

Many IPOs are oversubscribed within an hour or a few hours of their inception. Some of them increased the size of the offering during the subscription process in response to the strong demand.

Other companies expanding in the Gulf include Rothschild & Co, which has opened an office in Saudi Arabia, while Goldman Sachs hires bankers for its investment banking and wealth management activities in the region.