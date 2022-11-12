The Bosnian’s contract will be extended, with a “cut” salary. During the winter window, when the German will change his shirt, keep an eye on the Valencia winger: he can arrive on loan. Marcus Thuram free transfer idea for next summer
Renew and renew, the goal is clear. Renew a contract, because it is the field that asks for it. And take another route where it is necessary to intervene. The renewal is that of Edin Dzeko, who now looks to be predictable, if not announced.
#Inter #Dzeko #renews #January #place #Gosens #Jesus #Vazquez
