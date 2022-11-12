The actress and ‘influencer’, known as poulainne on social networks, has revealed what can be earned with a 30-second video on Instagram. / INSTAGRAM: @poulainne

Many of us have ever wondered how much an ‘influencer’ earns, especially seeing their standard of living on social networks. Creating content for the different internet platforms is the new job of the 21st century that is monopolized mainly by young people. And it has also become the target of many critics. While many viewers consider it a privileged job, the protagonists defend themselves by claiming the drawbacks of being famous and exposing your life daily.

This debate has been reopened after the words of the ‘tiktoker’ Lola Lolita on the RTVE program ‘Gen Playz’. “People only see a couple of 15-second tiktoks and a couple of ‘stories’ there, and they say that little girl doesn’t hit a stick in the water, but they have no idea what’s behind it,” said the young woman who accumulates 9.7 million followers on TikTok.

Some statements that have infuriated Twitter, where the channel has shared the video and has subsequently been deleted. «15 seconds of history, my mother, as if it were something complicated. This she has not worked in her life ». This is just one example of the hundreds of comments that can be read about her intervention in the program where Mariang from Cartagena was also present, who presents one of the most successful podcasts in Spain.

However, among all the reactions, the response of an actress who is also dedicated to social networks has been the most commented. And it is that Ana, known as poulainne, has revealed how much she earned with her first collaboration with a brand. The influencer assures that she charged “2,000 euros” for recording “two stories (30 seconds)”. A revelation that she has made to defend that “having followers and creating a community is a job that must be valued, but not at the cost of selling the story of the worker who breaks his back.” A situation that the young woman knows because she has had jobs “cleaning as a babysitter and working in the hospitality industry earning shit and doing more hours than a clock.” The ‘influencer’ confirms that she «she can live as a fucking mother being a creator and signing with very famous brands».

The 2,000 euros that Ana mentions are by no means a fixed figure for all ‘influencers’, since it depends on the number of followers they gather and the relevance of the brand. Specifically, this content creator is not among the most followed, since she has 79,000 followers on Instagram and 46,000 followers on TikTok. Figures far removed from the participants in the ‘Genz Playz’ debate such as Lola Lolita herself, who is one of the most followed ‘tiktokers’ in Spain. The woman from Alicante has been the image for important brands such as L’Oreal or Veet, she has launched a clothing line for Shein together with her sister and singers such as Shakira, Becky G, Manuel Turizo, María Becerra or David Bisbal come to her to promote their songs and get your theme to go viral. With the exception of Twitch or YouTube, which has the possibility of paying the streamer directly with your subscription, collaborations with brands are the main source of income for these young people who create content on social networks.