Still 24 hours to sum up and design the anti-Milan formation for the second and decisive Euroderby against Milan. Few doubts and many certainties in the Nerazzurri, where Inzaghi enjoys a group bursting with health. Except for Skriniar, still struggling with back problems and certainly absent on Tuesday evening as well, the Piacenza coach counts on having everyone available, including Correa who was forced to retire at the end of the first half of the match against Sassuolo due to muscle fatigue at the right thigh flexors. The decision on the Argentine will be made on Monday, but cautious optimism reigns.

The latest from Appiano Gentile

The chances that Correa will be called up are quite high, but Inzaghi and his staff prefer to wait until the eve of the match. In the meantime, the team trained in Appiano in the late morning following a differentiated schedule: normal session for those who didn’t take the field against the Emilians, unloading instead for those who did play. The protagonists of the 4-2 draw against Sassuolo avoided excessive workloads, including the players who took over during the game. The program for the eve includes a last working session in the early afternoon, when a decision will also be made on the possible convocation of the Tucu. There shouldn’t be any big surprises in relation to the eleven that will take the field from the start against the Rossoneri. The formation should not deviate from the one presented for the first leg, but some surprise moves are not excluded as a result of what was seen on Saturday evening at San Siro: Lukaku is pawing and asking for a track after the brilliant brace against the Emilians, but at the moment he still appears favorite Dzeko to team up with Lautaro.