Dynamo dismissed head coach Jokanovic after losing to Akhmat

Moscow “Dynamo” dismissed the head coach of the club Slavisa Jokanovic. This was stated by a member of the board of directors of the club Dmitry Gafin, whose words are quoted by RIA News.

“Our club will be preparing for the next match by another head coach,” Gafin said. The dismissal occurred against the backdrop of a devastating defeat of the blue and white in the match against Akhmat (0:3).

After 27 rounds, Dynamo is on the seventh line of the standings of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The team has 42 points.