Compared to Wednesday against Juventus, the Croatian will take the place of Calhanoglu, while the Belgian will take over Dzeko. The Tucu threatens Lautaro; D’Ambrosio makes Dumfries catch his breath. San Siro sold out with over 75,000 spectators and Nerazzurri shirts without sponsors

The return Euroderby is far away and Simone Inzaghi can’t afford to make too many turnovers because he must win against Lazio to improve the standings and bring the Champions area even closer. The euphoria for qualifying for the Italian Cup final at the Pinetina gave way to concentration in view of the direct match against the biancocelesti, winners 3-1 in the first leg. The entire management was present and had dinner with the team.

The choices — Inzaghi intends to make four changes with respect to the formation that has overcome Juventus. The first in defense, with D’Ambrosio on the centre-right and Darmian advanced on the wing, in midfield, to let Dumfries rest. The Dutchman can be an important weapon once the match has begun if Simone really chooses not to let him start. The back pack will be completed by Acerbi e Bastoni. On the other hand, Barella and Mkhitaryan are confirmed in the midfield, while Brozovic will take the place of Calhanoglu, who is not at the top at the end of the match against the black and whites. In attack, Lukaku is sure of his place and Correa, who was tested alongside him again today, is the favorite over Lautaro. See also América worried about the possible abandonment of his hobby

Out of stock and DigitalBits — San Siro will be sold out tomorrow with over 75,000 spectators. The away sector will also have no empty seats. It has been confirmed that there will be no DigitalBits logo on the Nerazzurri shirt: for the moment, the space reserved for the main sponsor will remain empty.

Awarded Pandev — In the pre-match, Goran Pandev, a former treble hero who said goodbye to football, will be awarded. The Macedonian will be one of the ex present together with Palacio, Galante and Zenga.

