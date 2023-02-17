The Croatian hasn’t started since the first leg match at the Dacia Arena. Forward three for two shirts: Big Rom, Toro and Dzeko. The reasoning in view of Wednesday’s Champions League will also affect the coach’s choices

It will be the fault of the defeat in the first leg at the Dacia Arena, the draw on Monday on the penultimate Sampdoria field or next Wednesday’s match in the Champions League against Porto. The fact remains that the eve of Inter-Udinese for Simone Inzaghi is full of doubts and that only tomorrow morning, when he tries dead balls in the last “sgambatura” in Appiano, will he resolve the doubts. The most important match in his head is the one against Sottil’s team, but inevitably some thoughts about the match against the Portuguese will fly. And the choices will be conditioned…

BASTO AND BROZO ARE BACK — The fixed points are the returns between the owners of Brozovic and Bastoni. The latter was spared on Monday in Genoa and is now loaded. For Brozovic it’s a different matter: with the Nerazzurri shirt he is not in the starting match at the Dacia Arena (September 18) and, after he didn’t start in the starting eleven against Sampdoria, this time he will be the good one. Completing the rest of the team is more complicated: let’s start from the defense, where Onana will be between the posts and four men running for two shirts: Acerbi and De Vrij for the central one in the three-man line; Skriniar and Darmian for the right scorer. Acerbi was “squeezed” by the arm against Sampdoria, but the last time Inzaghi gave him up from the start was in the home defeat to Empoli on 23 January. Then he always played. It should be the same tomorrow. Skriniar, on the other hand, is the slight favorite over Darmian who will start on the right against Porto. See also Sarri: "On the one-off match we can beat everyone, the problem is continuity"

CALHA AND LUKAKU — In midfield, despite Gosens being available again, the side lanes are safe: Dumfries on the right and Dimarco on the left. Brozovic, as mentioned, will be in the control room. And the two midfielders? Here too there are four in the running: Barella or Gagliardini on the centre-right, Calhanogli and Mkhitaryan on the centre-left. Gagliardini was tested yesterday, but “Bare” remains the favourite. Calhanoglu is ahead of the Armenian because the former Milan player is going through a great period of form and ended up growing in Genoa. And in attack? It is possible that the couple who knocked down Napoli, Lukaku-Dzeko, will see each other again, but watch out for the Champions League variable that can push Lautaro to play tomorrow as well. Lukaku is pawing and needs to stay on the pitch to get back on top.

February 17, 2023 (change February 17, 2023 | 23:10)

See also Clashes in Tirana on the eve of Rome-Feyenoord, 60 fans stopped: 48 Italians, 12 Dutch © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inter #Brozovic #Bastoni #doubts #Inzaghi #Lukaku #Lautaro #Skriniar..