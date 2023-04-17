The ban on the administration and sale of alcoholic beverages and spirits has taken effect during the Inter-Benfica match scheduled for Wednesday in Milan. The prefect of Milan, Renato Saccone, has prohibited the administration and sale of alcoholic beverages and spirits, both stationary and itinerant, as well as the take-away sale of beverages in glass containers and cans in the Corso Como, Darsena, of the city centre, in the Sempione area, San Siro and in the adjacent streets “to guarantee the smooth running and avoid disturbances to public order and safety”.