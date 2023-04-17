Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Split

French President Emmanuel Macron wants to appease the population with a TV speech on Monday. The unions announced renewed protests. © LUDOVIC MARIN/afp

The French President wants to explain to the population the need for the controversial pension reform. However, the unions do not want to listen to him.

Paris – Emmanuel Macron is facing perhaps the greatest challenge of his time as French President. After punching through the controversial pension reform the 45-year-old wants to focus on new topics in a TV speech on Monday evening. He wanted to make it clear that he stood for the republican order, full employment and new industrialization, according to those around him.

Macron gives TV speech on pension reform – union announces protests

Macron’s government last Saturday raised the retirement age from 62 to 64. French trade unions in particular had been protesting against the planned change in the law for months. The parliamentary opposition also tried to prevent the changes, failed with a vote of no confidence in the government. Finally, at the weekend the Constitutional Council also approved key elements of the controversial reform and thus finally paved the way.

Trade unions and the opposition then called for new protests – including on Monday evening. Around 8:00 p.m., the demonstrators in front of the country’s town halls are supposed to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s decisions by hitting pots. The Left Party in France joined the Attac organization’s appeal for the protest. For months, Macron had not listened to the population, and now they do not want to listen to the president during his speech, the critics argue.

Video: Pension reform in force in France – new protests

Macron under pressure for pension reform – right-wing populists as big beneficiaries

Observers expect Macron to justify the need for reform in his speech. In his speech, the President also wanted to take stock of the past three months, said government spokesman Olivier Véran. As a result of the pension reform, the 45-year-old’s reputation among voters has fallen sharply. Macron is currently in polls at 28 percent – the lowest level since the yellow vest crisis of 2018/19.

The right-wing populist party could be the big beneficiary Rally National (RN) emerge from the crisis. party leader Marine Le Pen puts the President under further pressure in the current phase. In her view, Macron now has three options: resignation, a referendum or new elections. All three are unrealistic. New elections would probably result in Macron’s camp losing votes, but neither the right-wing nor the left-wing populists would get a clear majority. The country would face a permanent blockade. (fd/afp)