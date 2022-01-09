MILAN. Inter takes revenge on Lazio and hits the eighth consecutive success in the league, returning to the top of the standings at +1 over Milan and with a game to recover. At San Siro Skriniar’s goal decides after the back and forth between Bastoni and Immobile: for the former Inzaghi’s team this is the first success of 2022, but Sarri’s men are unable to repeat the blow of the first leg and remain stuck in share 32 points in the standings.

A lot of balance in the early stages of the match, then the Nerazzurri increase the pace and at 17 ‘they move forward thanks to Lautaro’s blaze, but the Var pinches a couple of centimeters off the Argentine and cancels the goal. Inter, however, continues to press and in the half hour unlocks with the lash of Bastoni from the distance that puts Strakosha at the corner, miraculous a few moments before on Lautaro himself. However, a few minutes pass and Lazio respond with the usual Immobile, who takes advantage of the uncertainties of De Vrij and Handanovic to sign the 1-1.

In the second half, Inzaghi’s team returns to push with conviction and after having touched the new advantage with Dumfries and Perisic, they find it in the 67th minute thanks to the header of Skriniar, very good at catching the time at all on Bastoni’s perfect cross from the left . Sarri’s biancocelesti try to stay inside the match and in the 79th minute they scare their opponents again with Immobile, who deposits the possible new tie on the net, but canceled due to a clear offside on the touch of Luis Alberto. In the final Lazio try their last efforts in search of the possible 2-2, but before the triple whistle the result does not change.

