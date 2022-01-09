The Australian government responded firmly to tennis player Novak Djokovic’s claim that entry into the country was assured with a medical exemption for coronavirus vaccine requirements, noting in court documents that no foreigner is guaranteed the right to enter the country. country

World tennis number one Novak Djokovic is enlisting to defend his chances of playing at the Australian Open on Monday, January 10, arguing in court that he was exempt from vaccination and that he could enter the country after having contracted the Covid-19 in December.

The online hearing in federal court is scheduled for 10 a.m. local time. It is not clear if Novak Djokovic, who is still being held at a hotel near the airport, will attend the virtual appointment.

No one except staff is allowed in or out of the facility, which is housed in a former hotel and is also home to 32 immigrants, some of whom have been trapped in Australia’s immigration system for years.









A group of protesters gathered Sunday morning under the detention center, where hundreds of supporters, most declared anti-vaccines and migrant rights activists, had already gathered the day before in a festive atmosphere.

The contraction of the virus in December, at the center of the appeal

In an order issued Sunday, Judge Anthony Kelly said the case would go ahead as planned, denying a government request to postpone it until Wednesday.

“The date of the first positive PCR test was recorded on December 16, 2021,” which would allow the world’s number one to be exempted from the vaccination imposed by Australia, the 34-year-old Serb’s lawyers said in a document filed before federal court on Saturday.

Djokovic attended two public events in Belgrade on the day and after the positive in December, according to various posts on social media: A tribute ceremony for young Serbian players on December 17, without a mask, and the presentation of a stamp of tribute to your image the day before.

A supporter of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic holds a decorated tennis racket outside the Park Hotel, where the star athlete is believed to be held during his stay in Australia, in Melbourne, Australia, on January 7, 2022. © Loren Elliott / Reuters

The rejected entry to Novak Djokovic

Tennis Australia granted him an exemption to play in the tournament after his application was approved by two independent medical panels, his lawyers said.

But when he arrived in Australia on Wednesday night, authorities denied him entry, claiming that his exemption grounds did not meet the strict entry requirements imposed against Covid-19.

The Australian government insists that a recent Covid-19 infection is only valid as an exemption for residents, not foreigners trying to enter the country.

Foreigners are still prohibited from traveling to Australia, and those who can enter must be fully vaccinated or have a medical exemption.

For Djokovic, time is running out eight days before the Australian Open, which takes place from January 17 to 30, where he has won nine times and in which he aspires to get his 21st Grand Slam, which would place him at the top of tennis history, ahead of his two historical rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

In a video leaked to the local press on Saturday, Australian FA chief Craig Tiley, criticized for his handling of the case, defended the “incredible work” of his teams.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended the revocation of Djokovic’s visa. “The rules are the rules,” he assured.

Czech doubles player Renata Voracova, 38, left Australia on Saturday after her visa was also revoked, according to a government source.

All this while much of Australia tightened restrictions to combat a new wave of the Omicron variant. The state of Victoria, whose capital is Melbourne, registered 44,155 new cases on Sunday.

With AFP