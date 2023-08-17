London house prices recorded their first annual decline since 2019, according to official data, which could point to a broader decline in the British property market.

The Office for National Statistics stated that the average home price in the British capital fell last June by 0.6% annually, to 528,000 pounds ($672,780).

Bloomberg news agency indicated that this decline is the first since November 2019, when prices fell by 1.2% annually. This is the first time that prices have declined at the level of Britain since May 2020.

Bloomberg added that the decline in prices in London indicates that high interest rates have begun to weigh on real estate market activity, as buyers in the British capital tend to borrow at a relatively higher rate of their income compared to buyers in the rest of Britain.

Economic analysts warn of the possibility of a decline in house prices in Britain as a whole by 10% during the current year. The Census Bureau indicated that the official data for house prices is based on deals that took place in the Land Registry Office, which showed that house prices in Britain remained surprisingly resilient so far, as they fell by only 1.8% from their highest levels recorded last November.

At the same time, official statistics showed today, Wednesday, that the inflation rate declined to its lowest level in 15 months last July, due to the decline in energy prices and the slowdown in food prices.