Cairo (WAM)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stressed yesterday the need to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and stop the escalation in the West Bank, which would contribute to preventing the expansion of the circle of conflict and restoring stability to the region.

The Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported that this came during a phone call received by the Egyptian President from the Saudi Crown Prince, during which they discussed regional developments and ways to enhance joint Arab action to confront the challenges affecting regional security and peace.

Yesterday, in a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for unifying Arab and Islamic efforts to support the Palestinian people as the war in Gaza continues for about 11 months, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).