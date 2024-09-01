Hassan Al-Warfali (Benghazi)

The Libyan Attorney General’s Office announced yesterday on its Facebook page that Libyan authorities had dismantled a network involved in human trafficking in an area in the southwest of the country, and arrested some of its members.

The statement said the authorities arrested the network’s leaders and ten members on charges of committing crimes against migrants, including murder, illegal detention, torture and rape.

The investigation documented violations against 1,300 migrants, including forced detention, torture and extortion to release them.

Separately, engineers said yesterday that Libya’s Sarir, Messala and Nafoura oil fields had been instructed to resume production, at up to 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) to meet domestic needs, but exports remained halted, after a dispute between armed factions shut down most of Libya’s oil fields. “Resuming production at a rate below the fields’ full capacity is only intended to provide supplies to power plants and fuel to meet domestic needs,” the engineers said.