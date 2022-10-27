A presentation event was held today in which the new 13th generation processors from Intel were presented, a real success for those who are looking to give their computers more power. Something that the most seasoned followers will surely appreciate.

Led by the Intel Core i9-13900K model, the processor that provides the best gaming experience gaming of the world. To celebrate this special occasion, Intel made different equipment available to attendees to test the performance of its new processors in different types of tasks.

This is what Diego Garza, Director of Channels and Alliances, commented on the arrival of the processors:

We are excited to present the new 13th Generation Intel Core processors in Mexico, hand in hand with our authorized distributors, because less than a month after the official global presentation, we already have a guaranteed product in the country. This ratifies the commitment that we have at Intel with the Mexican market, and the importance that the country has within the company’s global strategy.

Intel recently unveiled its new line of processors, built on a hybrid performance x86 architecture, featuring 32 threads and up to 24 cores (16 focused on efficiency and 8 on performance). 13th Gen Intel Core processors deliver better system performance, especially for the most demanding multifunction workloads.

The 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900K, i9-13900KF, i7-13700K, i7-13700KF, i5-13600K and i5-13600KF Intel Core processors are now available in Mexico at authorized distributors and marketplaces. In addition, Intel has partnered with eight brands that have desktop computers equipped with this new family ready to take full advantage of the new technology that accompanies them.

Via: Statement