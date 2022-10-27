Rigoberto Urán, excited about the women’s team: ‘Thank you, partner’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Rigoberto Urán speaks with a player from the Women’s National Team.
The cyclist had a talk with the player Yésica Muñoz.
October 27, 2022, 05:38 PM
The Colombian women’s team is getting ready for Sunday’s final against Spain at the U-17 World Cup, and in the meantime the team received a special message.
The cyclist Rigoberto Uran had a dialogue with the attacker Yesica Munozin which he thanked him for what he did in the World Cup for Colombia and for the women of the country.
-Thank you for putting us to dream, how wonderful, how exciting.
-Thank you
.Now they have to enjoy themselves, many things can be achieved and it will be a legacy for
women in sports, thank you for all that, my friend
.We do it for the country and our families.
At the end of the talk, Yésica promised to participate in the next Giro de Rigo.
