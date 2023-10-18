For a few days Intel presented the latest addition to the familythe processor Intel Core i9-14900K. This new generation includes six new desktop processors at launch, with up to 24 cores and 32 threads and up to 6GHz frequency as standard. Additionally, the Intel Core i7-14700K offers 20 cores and 28 threads thanks to the addition of four Efficient cores compared to the previous generation.

The role of the CPU in gaming and content creation has never been more important, and for this very reason the fourteenth generation Intel Core desktop processors Intel Core i9-14900Kbased on Intel’s advanced hybrid architecture, promise to offer all PC enthusiasts the computing performance they need without impacting the workflow.

Intel Core i9-14900K: Intel’s word

In his statements, Intel itself says that “The Intel Core i9-14900K processor is the fastest in the world to date, with speeds of 6 GHz as standard and 25% more cores in the i7-14700K, also suitable for content creators, who will be able to enjoy significantly higher performance for them multi-threaded workloads. Combined with the best experience of overclocking in the world and with compatibility with 600/700 series motherboards, 14th Generation Intel Core desktop processors deliver the computing power and performance enthusiasts demand.”

These are the Main characteristics of the new processor:

The definitive gaming platform: Fourteenth generation Intel Core processors power an immersive gaming experience with up to 23% better performance than the best competitive processors, while new gaming-specific features like Intel Application Optimization (APO) provides best-in-class application threading in conjunction with the current Intel Thread Director application thread programming.

Desktop processors Intel Core i9-14900K are commercially available through OEM partners starting from last October 17, 2023.