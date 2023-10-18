Jenni Hermoso returns to the Spanish team. The Mexican Pachuca soccer player has been included by Montse Tomé in her second call-up list as coach of La Roja. In this way he will wear the Spain shirt again after the earthquake that caused the ‘Rubiales case’ and that caused him not to be part of the international list in the last FIFA window, on the occasion of the start of the League of Nations, a tournament qualifier for the Paris Olympic Games next summer.

That controversial first decision by the Asturian coach, which she justified as a way to “protect” the Madrid soccer player from media pressure, marked an absolutely turbulent first contact with the position. The soccer players responded to the call against their will, harassed by possible sanctions, and although in that marathon night meeting in Oliva with Víctor Francos, president of the CSD, and Montse Tomé herself, the possibility of a sit-in was raised, in the end both were at stake. scheduled matches against Sweden and Switzerland and also with two meritorious victories.

The context is now much calmer. The coach will finally continue in the position despite the initial reluctance of the players, who gave their approval to the changes addressed by the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) in recent weeks. The former general secretary Andreu Camps, the former integrity director Miguel García Caba or those responsible for the communications department are no longer there, all of them pointed out by the internationals for the pressure on Jenni Hermoso to downplay the non-consensual kiss of Luis Rubiales after the World Cup final. That is why the women’s team is moving towards the long-awaited normality, the one that Montse Tomé is definitively pursuing, including the Pachuca attacker on her list.

The all-time top scorer of the Spanish team is the big news in Tomé’s second call-up, which also means the return of the young Barça player Salma Paralluelo, with specific weight in winning the World Cup; the captain who lifted the trophy in Sydney, Ivana Andrés; and the scorer Esther González. The three were out due to injury in the last window and now make up a roster of 23 players that also includes Levante midfielder Anna Torrodà, who returns almost two years after her last call-up.

Eva Navarro, Rosa Márquez and María Pérez are dropped from the list, in addition to Mapi León and Patri Guijarro, the two players who were part of the 15 rebels and who maintained their decision to leave the Spanish concentration after the Oliva summit despite the promises of change from the federation and the CSD.

With six points out of a possible six and leader of the group, the only possibility that allows access to the final four of the tournament and aspire to one of the two Olympic tickets, Spain aspires in this selection window to get on track to access the next phase against against Italy in Salerno on October 27 and against Switzerland in Zurich on October 31.

-The 23 summoned:



Goalkeepers: Misa Rodríguez, Cata Coll and Enith Salón.

Defenders: Ona Batlle, Irene Paredes, Ivana Andrés, Laia Aleixandri, María Méndez, Oihane Hernández and Olga Carmona.

Midfielders: Tere Abelleira, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Jenni Hermoso, Maite Oroz and Anna Torrodà.

Forwards: Salma Paralluelo, Athenea del Castillo, Esther González, Mariona Caldentey, Inma Gabarro, Amaiur Sarriegi and Lucía García.