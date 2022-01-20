Intel may present its first chip to mine bitcoins as early as next month. It is expected that the novelty will be one of the revelations of the International Solid-State Circuits Conference, in San Francisco, USA, and that the new processor will be called Bonanza Mine.

The information provided by the Tom Hardware website also indicates that the Bonanza Mine will be an ASIC – chips that integrate circuits designed for a specific function, which in this case is cryptocurrency mining. They also mention that this will be a low-voltage (ultra-low-voltage) chip, to maximize energy consumption and reduce costs associated with mining.

+ Fed interest rate hike prospects put pressure on bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general

The same website recalls that in 2018 Intel had already patented a chip specifically intended for mining bitcoins, but did not report any news in this area again. It is therefore assumed that the presentation scheduled for the February conference will serve to finally reveal the product that resulted from this patented technology.

In December, Raja Koduri, director general of Intel, had already said in an interview that the company had plans to soon introduce hardware designed to make the blockchain validation process more efficient and cheaper.

In this ASIC market, there are already several processor giants, such as Samsung, Bitman, TSMC, Nvidia, Texas Instruments and Intel itself, which manufactures this type of chips for other activities.

In July 2018, the company purchased eASIC, a manufacturer specializing in the design of this type of chips for use in cloud or wireless environments. However, in the development of ASICs for mining are already almost all of Intel’s main competitors. Samsung, for example, started exploring this market in 2018, but Bitmain is the strongest bet.

