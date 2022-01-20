The return of Virginia Torrecilla to a call overshadowed completely the second Super Cup semi-final of Spain between Atlético and Levante (7:30 p.m.). The return of the Mallorcan to a call almost two years later of the last time he stepped on a pitch with the National Team in the She Believe Cup is the News that all the football waited. The story of overcoming and illusion, of struggle and resilience. The story of a soccer player who has won to a brain tumor and those who told her in May 2020 that she could not be a professional soccer player again. Virginia turret has become in a fighting example and optimism telling how he has lived through that disease that almost ended his life. His return, without a doubt, may be the best news of this Super Cup…

Of course, it is still not one hundred percent sure that Torrecilla can dress short. Because Óscar Fernández has summoned his entire squad and before the meeting you still have to make two discards. In the press room, the coach said that It has “many options” to enter among those summoned and everyone hopes that it will be so. It is the great novelty of Atlético that with the strength of Virginia from the bench (at the beginning nothing else is expected) you have an extra motivation and one more reason for optimism. A logical optimism after the good run of results that keep him in the Champions League (they are third) and that, at last, he will have practically his entire squad for the duel against the Granota team. The coach will give continuity to what is working for him with Aleixandri on the side and Maitane together with Leicy in midfield. Upstairs, the novelty could be Ludmila along with an inspired Deyna who has carried the team on her back in the most difficult moments.

Revenge and another comeback

On the opposite side, The uprising landed in Madrid with sensations completely opposite. The Villacampa team does not find its best version, the one that handcuffed Olympique de Lyon in the Champions League preview. Normal. It lacks its two goalkeepers, María Valenzuela and Paraluta, so it will be the newcomer Korenciova. Nor does it have heavyweights like María Méndez or Alharilla, Eva Navarro. Ángel Villacampa, who confessed that it is a very special match against his former team, with whom he lifted his first titles, also has important news. Andrea Falcon, brand new winter signing, which he will return to a call after a torn ligament, plantar fasciitis… an ordeal of injuries that they have him in the dry dock from February 27, 2021. That is, almost a year without playing. It will not start, but it could go back to dressing short as well. The coach wants to clear the mind and convince his own that it is a completely different competition and what has been done so far does not count. There are two games to win a title and in 90 minutes anything can happen…