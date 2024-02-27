The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced the unification of the service within the city and the suburban service to become the “basic service”, starting tomorrow, Wednesday, to cover a wider geographical scope with a simplified and easy-to-use tariff system to enhance the experience of users of public transport services in Abu Dhabi, and thus the tariff becomes the “basic service”. » At a value of 2 dirhams, in addition to 5 fils per kilometre.

This comes within the framework of the continuous efforts made by the Integrated Transport Center to encourage the use of mass transportation, meet the growing demand for public transportation services, and enhance integration between its routes to provide more effective and highly efficient services throughout the emirate, which will have a positive impact on efforts to achieve environmental sustainability, and enhance Quality of life in the emirate.

The Integrated Transport Center also expanded the geographical scope of public transport permits to include the “basic service” in all regions of the emirate (not including inter-city services), and updated its tariff, so that a bus card permit became as follows and is effective from the date of purchase: a 7-day permit worth (35) dirhams, and a 30-day permit worth (95) dirhams, and the sale of the updated permits will be activated on February 28, 2024.

The sale of permits that operate under the previous system will also be stopped from the date of February 27, 2024, and all previously issued permits will remain in effect until their validity expires within the scope of areas within the island only and do not cover the “basic service.”

The center explained that users of public transport buses can switch between services without paying 2 dirhams a second time (boarding fees) and log on to the other service within 60 minutes of the last check-out, and not switch in the opposite direction of the trip route, in addition to switching twice using a maximum of 3 buses and not This includes service trips across cities, and switching conditions apply when moving between the Abu Dhabi Link service and public transport bus services.

He pointed out that when switching between buses using more than one bus per trip, according to the binding requirements, the “Hafalat” smart card must be swiped when boarding and when getting off on the automatic payment machine at the bus gates, in order for it to be counted as one trip, noting that in the event of not swiping When getting off the card, the exchange system will not be applied, and this will result in the full amount of the bus trip fare used being deducted. It should be noted that failure to swipe the smart “Bus” card when getting on and off when using all public transportation services exposes the user to public transportation fines.

The center pointed out that limited-income national families who benefit from social support programs affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority or the Ministry of Community Development can obtain public transportation permits at subsidized prices, such that a 7-day bus card permit is worth (30) dirhams, and a 7-day bus card permit is worth (30) dirhams. 30 days at a value of (80) dirhams (permits are effective from the date of purchase).

This consolidates the vision of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates to be one of the best countries in empowering society and promoting family stability in line with the system of societal well-being and quality of life.

The center confirmed that the following categories will be kept unchanged: free annual permits for the elderly and people of determination, in addition to the annual permit for students worth (500) dirhams, all of which include the “basic service” for all regions of the emirate (services across cities are not inclusive), and transportation is free for those They are under the age of ten.

He noted that the number of passenger trips who used public transport buses during the year 2023 amounted to more than 83 million passenger trips. The total fleet of public transport buses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reached 825 buses at the end of last year, all of which have modern and advanced specifications, operate with better fuel efficiency and are environmentally sustainable.