From: Teresa Toth

After decades on the run, RAF terrorist Daniela Klette was taken into custody. There was a crucial tip from the population.

Berlin – The former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette (65) was caught in Berlin after a thirty-year manhunt. Her arrest took place on Monday evening (February 26) in the Kreuzberg district.

It is reported that the police from Lower Saxony were mainly involved in the operation and their investigations are said to have made a significant contribution to the arrest. “We have an arrest of Ms. Klette,” said the Verden public prosecutor, Koray Freudenberg, on Tuesday.

Daniela Marie Luise Klette 65 years Former member of the terrorist group RAF Over 30 years

The reference to the whereabouts of the RAF terrorist did not come via “file number XY”

Klette was tracked down by investigators in an apartment building on Sebastianstrasse. On Tuesday (February 27), police officers in uniform positioned themselves in front of the seven-story building. Access was blocked. Forensic experts were present and examined the apartment in question. At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon in Hanover, the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office (LKA) revealed additional details about the arrest.

The former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette (65) is said to have been arrested in an apartment building in Berlin. © BKA/dpa | Sina Schuldt/dpa

LKA President Friedo de Vries announced that Klette had been cooperative during her arrest. According to the Hanover State Criminal Police Office, she had lived in the region under a false identity, although the exact duration of their stay there is still undetermined. When searching their living quarters, investigators found magazines for a weapon and corresponding cartridges. However, so far there is no evidence of an actual weapon being present.

The crucial tip came from the public, but not in the context of the television show “Aktenzeichen XY”. On February 14th, the Verden public prosecutor's office asked for information on former RAF terrorists in the broadcast. However, the decisive tip was given in November 2023. However, the LKA cannot reveal any further details about this. The arrest followed an investigation lasting several years.

Klette may have been involved in an attack on the US embassy in Bonn as part of the RAF attacks

Klette is a member of the so-called third generation of the RAF (Red Army Faction). Members of this generation are believed to be responsible for the murders of Alfred Herrhausen, then head of Deutsche Bank, and Detlev Karsten Rohwedder, then head of Treuhand. However, the exact perpetrators and their motives have not yet been clarified. Rohwedder was shot dead in his home in Düsseldorf on April 1, 1991. The RAF command took responsibility for this act. Rohwedder's murder, which took place in an allotment garden, is considered the last assassination attempt attributed to the RAF. After these events, Burdock disappeared.

Red Army Faction (RAF) The left-wing extremist terrorist organization, which called itself the “Red Army Faction,” was founded in Germany in 1968. Over several decades, into the 1990s, the group carried out a series of attacks in which a total of 35 people lost their lives. Source: Federal Agency for Civic Education

There is suspicion that Klette was involved in a firearms attack on the US Embassy in Bonn in 1991. It is also suspected that she was involved in an explosive attack on the Weiterstadt correctional facility in 1993. There are indications that she was on site during an anti-terror operation in Bad Kleinen, Mecklenburg, in 1993. The police officer Michael Newrzella and the RAF member Wolfgang Grams were killed in this operation. Birgit Hogefeld, a former RAF terrorist, was arrested.

Klett is said to have carried out several attacks together with other ex-RAF terrorists

The search for Burdock is not the only one that has occupied the Verden public prosecutor's office and the Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office for decades. Also on their wanted list are the former RAF terrorists Burkhard Garweg (55) and Ernst-Volker Staub (69). Like Klette, they belonged to the third generation of the RAF. The authorities accuse Garweg and Staub of having committed a series of serious robberies with Klette between 1999 and 2016. The prosecution believes that the defendants committed the crimes to get money.

An armored police vehicle leaves the district court yard after former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette was caught in Berlin. © Sina Schuldt/dpa

On February 18, a man was taken off a train by heavily armed special police units because an eyewitness believed him to be a wanted former RAF terrorist. The suspicion: It could be Ernst-Volker Staub. But the campaign ultimately turned out to be a false positive. (tt/afp/dpa)

