The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport announced that surface parking fees in the emirate are free of charge, working hours, application hours for the “Darb” traffic toll system, and working hours for public transport buses during the Hijri New Year holiday.

The center stated that the customer happiness centers throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the Hijri New Year holiday, on Friday, July 21, 2023, provided that official working hours will resume on Monday, July 24, 2023. Customers can continue to obtain the center’s services through digital platforms. Available on its website www.itc.gov.ae, the “Darb” and “Darbi” applications for smart phones, and by contacting the Service Support Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport at the toll-free number 800850, and the Taxi Service Call Center 600535353, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. the week.

Surface parking fees will be free from Friday, July 21, 2023 until 7:59 am on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Parking will also be free in the truck parking lot in Musaffah M-18 during the official holiday.

In this context, the Integrated Transport Center noted the need not to park in prohibited places, not to impede the movement of vehicles, and to stop properly in places designated for parking, as well as not to park in places designated for residents from 9:00 pm until 8:00 am.

The Integrated Transport Center announced that the “Darb” traffic toll system fees will be free during the Hijri New Year holiday, on Friday, July 21, 2023, provided that the calculation of fees will resume on Saturday, July 22, 2023 during the normal peak hours, which are from 07:00 to 09:00. 00 in the morning, and from 5:00 to 7:00 in the evening. With regard to the services and operating hours of public transport buses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the holiday, the center stated that bus services will operate according to the schedule followed during weekends and official holidays.

Bus and public transport services operating times can be found on the website www.itc.gov.ae or by contacting the Services Support Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport at the toll-free number 800850 or through the smart “Darbi” application and Google Maps.