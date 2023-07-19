Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Diplomacy | Finland closes the Russian Consulate General in Turku

July 19, 2023
in World Europe
Diplomacy | Finland closes the Russian Consulate General in Turku

Finland revokes the license of the Russian Consulate General in Turku. Tp-utva outlined the cancellation of Turku’s consulate general’s license on Wednesday.

Finland revokes the business license of the Russian Consulate General in Turku as of October 1. This means that the consulate will be closed.

Tp-utva, i.e. the President of the Republic and the Foreign and Security Policy Ministerial Committee of the Government Council outlined the matter in their meeting on Wednesday. According to the Government’s press release, the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the Russian ambassador about the matter.

The decision the reason is Russia earlier in July decision to close the Finnish Consulate General in St. Petersburg and expel nine Finnish diplomats.

The Consulate General of Finland in St. Petersburg will be closed on October 1.

And the president Sauli Niinistö that the prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) stated at the time that Finland is starting to prepare similar measures. At the beginning of July, Russia justified its decision with the fact that in June Finland had expelled nine Russian diplomats who were working on intelligence missions. Finland interpreted Russia’s actions as asymmetrical.

Tp-utva also discussed the Russian consulate in Mariehamn on Wednesday, according to the Government’s press release.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently preparing a legal report on the special status of Åland, which will also discuss, among other things, the status of the consulate in Mariehamn.

