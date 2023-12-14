Insurance | A Finn who broke his back is stuck in Bali because the insurance company refuses to cover the flight

At the moment, Palomäki's fate is to wait in a Balinese hospital until his condition allows him to fly on a regular flight.

14.12. 20:41 | Updated 14.12. 21:14

About the accident quite a week has passed. Henri Palomäki was surfing about 200 meters from the beach when a bigger wave surprised the Finn.

Palomäki fell off the board into the water. The surfboard, propelled by the enormous force of the water, hit Palomäki directly on the back.

“I knew right away that now it hurt, and hard.”

The pain was felt with every kick, but Palomäki fought himself to the surface of the water.

After reaching the beach, he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and from there a couple of hours later to another clinic. Palomäki's two vertebrae were found to be broken.

“I've been lying in this bed ever since.”

On Palomäki is an American Express (Amex) credit card and thus travel insurance. The insurance is handled by an insurance company called Axa, more specifically Axa's London office.

Communication in Axa's direction is handled through a company called Falck Global Assistance (Falck). Falck is a service provider whose customers include insurance companies.

During the first three days, Axa was not contacted at all. Palomäki was lying in the hospital, and according to his own words, he could hardly move his limbs.

Soon treatment errors also started, says Palomäki. First, his hand, where the cannula was attached, became inflamed.

“Probably because the cannula was too long, too much medicine was given or the equipment was unclean,” Palomäki estimates.

The inflammation was followed by a three-day fever of 39 degrees and bronchitis.

According to Palomäki, the warning signs started ringing when he had to ask for blood tests and x-rays, as well as antibiotics.

“Later, I was also changed to a softer bed, which made the healing and pain almost return to the starting point.”

Falck consulted Palomäki's situation with a Finnish orthopedist, who recommended evacuating the Finn to at least Singapore or Bangkok for better treatment “as soon as possible”.

In the end, Falck also managed to get in touch with the insurance company Axa. On Tuesday, he received information about the evacuation to Bangkok.

On Wednesday evening local time, however, crushing information arrived. According to Axa, Palomäki is not yet ready to fly and is receiving “appropriate treatment” at the current hospital in Bali.

In Bali, however, the doctor had given him a flight permit for a medical flight, says Palomäki.

“It is common knowledge that hospital care in Bali is not at the level it should be.”

HS has seen the message Falck forwarded to Palomäki containing Axa's decision to deny the flight.

fire hill describes feeling crushed and broken after the news of the cancellation of the evacuation flight came.

“Let's give a call that I can leave and then it will be withdrawn. Yes, I would be surprised if an Amex customer gets insurance as an automatic service, and then it's like this,” describes Palomäki.

At the moment, Palomäki's fate is to wait in a Balinese hospital until his condition allows him to fly on a regular flight.

“Of course, it is frustrating information if I have to wait in the hospital for two or three weeks. I would like to go home for Christmas.”

He emphasizes that he specifically blames Axa for the situation. According to him, Falck has done everything he can.

Last as a way, Palomäki decided to post on Instagram an update on their situation and start fundraising yourself. He is trying to collect the money on his own initiative for the medical flight.

Both congratulatory messages and money have already arrived.

“You always get strength from people. Fortunately, there are wonderful friends and also strangers who have wanted to help,” says Palomäki.

Now he describes his feelings as hopeful again. The support received from people has helped in a difficult situation.

“Now I feel positive again that one way or another I will get home for Christmas.”

HS did not reach the insurance company Axa to comment on Palomäki's situation.