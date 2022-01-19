With an eye on the competition, especially on TikTok, Instagram started testing this Wednesday (19), in the United States, the Subscriptions feature, which gives followers paid access to exclusive Instagram Live videos and stories.

The tests started with ten creators, who can choose the price to access their content. There are eight prices to choose from, from $0.99 a month to $99.99 a month.

In the list of creators of the test are actor and influencer @alanchikinchow; basketball player @sedona._; astrologer @alizakelly; dancer/actress/model @kelseylynncook; digital creator @elliottnorris; Olympic silver medalist @jordanchiles; gymnast and creator @jackjerry; spiritual coach and artist @bunnymichael; XR Creator @donalleniii; and digital creator @lonnieiiv.

The test allows for feedback from fans and creators. Subscribers will receive a badge that highlights them in the comments section and in creators’ inboxes. They will be alerted to exclusive streams and will be able to interact more closely with creators.

+ USA: Kraft Heinz completes acquisition of 85% in tech startup Just Spices

Creators will be able to report people who take screenshots or record content, TechCrunch reported. They will also be able to access subscription earnings, total subscribers, new subscriptions and cancellations in their subscription settings. Creators cannot export subscriber lists and other follower data.

Signing up for a Creators Content Subscription is via iOS and Android in-app purchases.

“For now, subscriptions will only be available in the United States, but we hope to make the feature available to more markets soon,” said a spokesperson for Meta, in a note sent by the Instagram press office in Brazil.

According to the press office, the company “is testing the Subscriptions feature to help content creators earn a recurring monthly income on Instagram, offering exclusive content and experiences to their most engaged followers”.

On his Facebook account, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, said the test “will help creators earn more by offering benefits to the most engaged followers, such as access to exclusive Lives and Stories”.

“I’m excited to continue creating tools for creators to make a living doing creative work and getting these tools into the hands of more creators soon,” said Zuckerberg.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

