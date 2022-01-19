During an interview with CNBC, were placed at the CEO of the company Take-Two, Strauss Zelnick, questions regarding i Technical Problems encountered at the launch of GTA Remastered Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, the remastered of three famous titles in the saga GTA.

In the interview, focused on the recent acquisition of Zynga from the company, Zelnick answers questions regarding the trilogy. Apparently, it did not convince the fans very much because of numerous glitches, bugs and even an accident of unlicensed music, which resulted in the PC version being temporarily removed. Another problem encountered, present in all the other chapters, is the lack of a game map within the physical edition. To learn more we have an article about it.

According to the CEO, since this is not a new title but a remastered of existing chapters, the game went great for the company and the technical problems that were encountered at launch have been resolved.

Probably, it detract from the technical problems of GTA Remastered Trilogy is a strategy put in place to allay the discontent of the company’s investors, worried after the acquisition of the mobile games company for 12.7 billion dollars.

Many users were disappointed with the trilogy, calling it a product not yet ready for the market, so much so that the American company that developed it, Rockstar, had to apologize for believing the title did not live up to its standards. To try to fix the error, they decided to give a gift to those who bought the remastered on PC. To find out what it is, read this article.

The future of the trilogy could be bright, hoping that Rockstar has a way to resolve all the discontents created. Despite this, it seems that Take-Two has revealed something regarding the new chapter of the saga GTA VI: to find out more, take a look at our article in which we explore the topic.