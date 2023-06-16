Instagram it is still today one of the most used and loved social networks by users, even if the competition is fierce and certainly some popularity has been lost over the years. In any case, the company never stops investing in the project and continuously updating by introducing new functions, just like the broadcast channels we want to tell you about today!

Instagram: broadcast channels have arrived!

Zuckerberg has officially announced the arrival of broadcast channels which are now available worldwide. In case you don’t know what that is, we’re talking about some kind of one-way group where only the creator can share content of various kinds to keep attendees up to date.

The same feature has been present on Telegram for a very long time now and it is certainly a very useful tool for influencers and famous people to keep their followers or fans updated, perhaps even to publish content a little more reserved and exclusive.

The news doesn’t end here because it will also be possible to set an expiration date and time for the channel, as well as share links and previews in stories to entice you to subscribe. Questions can be used to collect feedback and there will be a dedicated tab in the mailbox to easily find tAll broadcast channels you are a part of.

In short, Instagram has brought some good news to it, and we can’t wait to make the most of it!