With the arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami of Major League Soccer, it is a fact that the audience will increase stratospherically and with it, many viewers will arrive who have never seen a single game of the North American championship.
For this reason, in 90min we explain to you in the best possible way how the competition system of this league is developed and how a franchise is crowned with the maximum trophy at the end of each season.
The Major League Soccer championship is divided into two parts. The regular season, where 29 franchises divided into two conferences play (currently): Eastern Conference and Western Conference, and the playoffs, whose final match, the MLS Cup, decides the league champion.
Although the format has varied over the years, the current one calls for all teams to play a total of 34 games each during the regular season.
The 15 Eastern Conference teams will play two games against each intraconference opponent (28 games), one game against six different non-conference opponents (6 games).
For their part, the 14 teams from the Western Conference will play two games against each intraconference opponent (26 games), one game against 1 or 2 additional supporters within the conference (1-2 games) and one game against 6 or 7 non-conference opponents (6-7 games).
At the end of the regular phase, the team with the most points among all the participants of both conferences obtains the MLS Supporters’ Shield. Likewise, the best seven of each conference access the playoffs, qualifying the first to the conference semifinals, and the following six to the first round.
In the first round, the 2nd placed player faces the 7th, the 3rd vs. 6th, and the 4th vs. 5th. The crosses are to a single game, acting as locals the 2nd, 3rd and 4th. The winners advance to the conference semifinals. The conference semifinals and final are played in a single match.
The two conference winners contest the MLS Cup final, which is played just one game away from the one of the two that has obtained the most points during the regular season. Whoever wins will be crowned league champion.
