The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) starts this Monday (2) the payment of the last batch of the “revision of aid” for a total of 10,491 beneficiaries of the revision of article 29.

The amount will be paid between May 2nd and 6th according to the last digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS) card.

+ INSS: 13th salary is paid to another group of retirees and pensioners this Monday (2)

This is the last batch of payments in a 2012 public civil action, where an agreement between the INSS, the National Union of Retirees and the Public Ministry established a calendar of annual payments, the first of which took place in 2013.

Between 2002 and 2009, sick pay and disability pensions for workers were calculated with 100% of contributions, when the correct amount foresaw the discarding of the lowest 20% for the definition of the average salary. This rule ceased to exist after the pension reform, influencing the benefits granted as of November 13, 2019.

Who is entitled?

According to the INSS, the amounts will be released to those who received common and accidental illness benefits, death pensions derived from these benefits and disability retirements, following these criteria in 2012:

• Be up to 45 years old in April

• No longer receiving the wrongly calculated benefit

• Be entitled to arrears from BRL 6,000.01

• Heirs of the policyholders involved are entitled.

how to consult

The consultation of payment dates and the amounts to be received can be done through the Meu INSS application, through the website gov.br/meuinss or by calling 135.

Aid review payment schedule

End of benefit – Date of deposit

1st and 6th – 2nd of May

2nd and 7th – 3rd of May

3rd and 8th – 4th of May

4th and 9th – 5th of May

5th and 0th – 6th of May

