Home page World

Split

A pastry chef arranges baklava at a shop in Syria. Muslims around the world celebrate the festival of breaking the fast, Eid al-Fitr. © Ammar Safarjalani/XinHua/dpa

First the pandemic, now high food prices: not all Muslims can celebrate the festival of breaking the fast this year either. It’s not just the effects of the Ukraine war that are dampening the party mood.

Riyadh/Tunis – Full mosques, empty supermarket shelves: Even after the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, many Muslims have to make sacrifices.

Because of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, food has become expensive and sometimes scarce in many places. Poorer people in particular must therefore limit themselves to the festival of breaking the fast, which begins on Monday. In the past two years, millions of Muslims around the world have already been forced to hold back on Eid al-Fitr due to the Corona requirements. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, large gatherings were allowed again this Ramadan. People come together to pray and eat.

The festival is canceled for the poor

In Tunisia’s capital, young people celebrated and danced wildly to traditional live music after breaking their fast every evening. Crowds thronged the narrow streets and hip rooftop cafés of Tunis’s old town. Last year there was a curfew in the evening due to the pandemic in Ramadan. Poorer Tunisians in particular stayed away from the expensive old town cafés.

Tunisia and many other Arab countries obtain most of their wheat and sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia. Due to price increases and food shortages in the wake of the Ukraine war, many Muslims have to save on gifts and celebratory meals this year.

Baklava becomes a luxury item

In Turkey, too, the festivities known as the Sugar Festival have become significantly more expensive after Ramadan. The name already reveals what is mainly on the table: desserts. Also because of the increased sugar prices, the popular pastry baklava has become a luxury item for many this year, reports Halk TV. Even during Ramadan, many people in Istanbul were queuing in front of tents where free food was given out to break the fast in the evening. “This is the new reality of ordinary people – as opposed to the luxury palace in Ankara,” said a man waiting, referring to the pompous palace built under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Turkish capital.

more on the subject Ex-multimillionaire Falk: The verdict will be heard at the end of April Alba Berlin’s tailor operates: Lammers before returning Ingolstadt continues with goalkeeper Reich: Attacker Aubry goes

On the festival of breaking the fast, many Muslims also commemorate their deceased relatives in the cemetery. In Ramadan, which began in April this year, devout Muslims were not allowed to eat or drink anything between sunrise and sunset. Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. The beginning and end of Ramadan depend on the sighting of the new moon. In most countries, Muslims celebrate Eid from Monday. So also in Germany.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier wished the Muslims in this country a “blessed festival of breaking the fast”. But many people’s hearts will be heavy because of the war of aggression in the middle of Europe, which violates international law, Steinmeier explained in a message.

Even in Afghanistan, where the Eid began on Sunday, many people currently have little reason to celebrate. Ramadan took place under Taliban rule for the first time this year. A severe economic crisis is also driving millions into poverty and despair. In the capital, Kabul, women and children beg in front of bakeries. The terrorist militia Islamic State (IS) has also carried out attacks in the country again in recent weeks.

In Indonesia, where most Muslims live worldwide, people are allowed to celebrate extensively and travel to their home villages for the first time since the beginning of the corona pandemic. At the end of Ramadan, the Southeast Asian country expected long traffic jams. Here, too, many are worried about rising prices for cooking oil and fuel, for example. In India, apart from expensive food, a wave of violence between radical Hindus and Muslims is dampening the party mood. dpa