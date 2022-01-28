About 25,000 people will have to reschedule examinations at the INSS (National Social Security Institute) due to a stoppage of medical experts, which will take place on Monday (31). The estimate is from the National Association of Federal Medical Experts (ANMP), which is behind the strike.

According to the ANMP, the protest will take place because of failed attempts to negotiate better working conditions with the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. The new date of consultations will vary according to the agenda of each INSS agency.

The INSS requires medical expertise to grant or extend social security benefits to taxpayers, such as disability retirement and sick pay. Expertise may also be required to release the employee to return to work.

According to the ANMP, the 25,000 inspections scheduled and affected by the strike represent 5% of the 500,000 inspections that are carried out every 30 days by the INSS.

In a document sent to the Minister of State for Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, the ANMP stated that the strike, called National Day of Warning for the Valorization of Federal Medical Expertise, will be carried out because of the “chaotic picture” that is presented to the experts.

The category also asks for other “benefits” such as:

setting the maximum number of 12 face-to-face consultations as a daily goal;

equitable distribution of appointments among the experts in the morning and afternoon shifts;

right to holidays and recesses without appointments and the end of gaps in the agenda (times without appointments).

In addition, the ANMP wants the end of teleexperience (Medical Examination with the Use of Telemedicine or Teleassessment), since, for them, it is ineffective for the purposes of medical evaluation and reduction of queues. Another requested point is the holding of a public tender to hire about 3 thousand employees.

Another important point is that the stoppage will take place a week after the announcement of a R$ 998 million cut in INSS expenses foreseen in the Budget. The amount represents 41% of the amount of R$ 1.4 billion, initially planned for the agency and seen as lower than the minimum necessary to ensure the agency’s activities.

