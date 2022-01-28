Guamuchil, Sinaloa.- The fun He did not stop at the celebration for the fifth anniversary of the life of the beautiful girl María José García Lizárraga. The party was lovingly organized by her parents José Luis García Peinado and Adriana Judith Lizárraga López. The birthday girl’s special guests were her grandparents Andrés Lizárraga and Luisa López, as well as her beloved great-grandmother Hermila Andrade. Very happy, María José enjoyed every moment of her celebration, since she did not stop running, jumping and hitting the piñata, which was in the form of a number 5.