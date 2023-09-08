Inspirational Emirati efforts to eradicate illiteracy
On September 8 of each year, the world commemorates the International Literacy Day, in order to emphasize the importance of making education accessible to all as an essential step in building a promising future for future generations.
It goes without saying that the UAE is making great efforts that the world is witnessing in this context, in a way that reflects the vision of the wise leadership, which considers investment in people as the basis for building nations and their renaissance, and this is the approach whose foundations were laid down by the founding leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, When he said, “Building people is the best investment on our land, and it is the main pillar of the development process.”
Official figures indicate that the illiteracy rate in the country is much less than 1 percent, which represents an exceptional achievement that would not have been possible without the UAE’s absolute interest in the need to disseminate and generalize education to all groups and individuals of society, based on its firm belief in its influential role in the progress of peoples and the advancement of nations.
The International Literacy Day provides an opportunity to shed light on the country’s efforts to spread knowledge, as the Emirati leadership has pledged, since the establishment of the Union in 1971, to combat illiteracy in the Arab countries, and launched many initiatives and projects to support efforts to combat illiteracy, as its initiatives contributed in both Yemen and Palestine. , and refugee camps in improving the educational situation and combating illiteracy.
And to confirm its commitment to spreading education in the Arab world, the UAE launched, in 2018, the “Madrasa” platform, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Foundation” initiatives. educational institutions from 70 countries, which reflects the importance of the platform and its vital role in educating and educating an Arab generation open to science and knowledge. The efforts of the UAE to combat illiteracy were not limited to the Arab world only, but also extended to many other countries, which was embodied in the establishment of many schools and universities, the provision of free scholarships for residents and international students, and the implementation of programs to train hundreds of thousands of teachers, in addition to building Thousands of schools around the world.
Here, it must be noted that supporting education accounts for an important aspect of UAE foreign aid, as the total state donations to support education projects around the world amounted to more than $1.55 billion until September 2020, including $284.4 million for crisis-affected areas.
The achievements made by the UAE in recent decades have enabled it to eradicate illiteracy locally, contribute to addressing the educational situation in a number of Arab countries, reach global competition scientifically and cognitively, and qualify national competencies capable of achieving more achievements in the fields of space, renewable energy, And a lot of rare scientific disciplines.
*About the “Akhbar Al-Sa’a” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
