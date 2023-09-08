After the overwhelming success of the Super Mario Bros. movie released in April, there have been rumors that illumination will continue to work with Nintendo for more productions of this style with other franchises. One of them would be fair Legend of Zeldabut a few hours after it was made known, they came out to deny the words spread in the press.

Although this does not stop the spread of rumors, since shortly after it was revealed that Universal Studios was in alleged negotiations to take away Zelda to the world of cinema, or at least that is what is reported among insiders. As mentioned by DanielRPKthis means that two films of the saga are intended to be made, one animated and one more live action.

RUMOR! According to DanielRPK Universal before the strike was in talks to buy the film rights to ‘THE LEGEND OF ZELDA’. They wanted to make an animated movie in the same universe as ‘THE SUPER MARIO BROS MOVIE’ and a more serious live-action movie. pic.twitter.com/aRtj7KfNPd — QuidVacuo (@QuidVacuo) September 5, 2023

Something that has been clear up to now is that there will be a second film of Mario after the success they have generated, not only talking about the tape, but also about the products that were launched related to it. Also, in the post-credits scene it is implied that they are going to continue with the journey of Mario in the kingdom of fungi.

Editor’s note: For now we have to take this information with a grain of salt, because it may be that in the end they are only plans and that Nintendo ends up declining any type of offer. With Mario the concept of making movies is simple, but with Zelda it’s going to require a lot more work.