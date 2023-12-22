Book review | Radio host Jake Nyman doesn't want to be called legendary because the word is “robbed”

Radio voice In Jake Nyman's memoirs, shunned rock boys develop into respected rock men. At the same time, a whole slice of Finnish radio history is told.

Nonfiction book

Jake Nyman: After Many Years – Memoirs of a Radio Man. Rubber. 341 pp.

Music journalist and nonfiction writer Jake Nyman is no longer called legendary in the introductory texts of his memoirs. And he won't be invited anywhere else, if he can influence it.

And yes he can.

“Nowadays, if I agree to an interview, I always make it a condition that I can't be called legendary”, Nyma explains in the book After many years in the middle and reminds that legendary is “an adjective cultivated by robbery and suffering from bad inflation”.

Refusing is therefore not necessarily a matter of modesty or avoiding exaggeration in general. Yes, who would want to be legendary in a time when almost anyone or anything can be legendary, according to the dictionary, legendary among other things.

But at least Nymani has the ingredients to become the “loved radio voice” of a couple of generations, as he has been making his own popular music program series for Yleisradio's various channels for almost 51 years.

The first of them started in January 1973 on the Rinnakkaisohjelma channel Listening musicwhere the program assistant in her twenties presented “current and timeless pop” on Monday evenings, as detailed in the program information of Helsingin Sanomat.

Or introduced?

“The end result was an unnecessarily wrinkled forehead of a young journalist and, in hindsight, in its naive enthusiasm, a somewhat funny attempt to tell the listeners what is 'good music' and what is not,” Nyman teases himself in the book, the name of which he took from a song by the Kaseva band from Tampere.

Nyman's After many years is essentially “the memoirs of a radio man”, as the subtitle specifies. But due to an exceptionally long working career, a lot of the relationship between Yle and popular music and especially its few turning points is intertwined with private stories.

Nyman has been able to witness, both privately and publicly, how scorned “rock boys” developed into respected rockers – and how time partially passed them by as well.

The story of Radiomie is also largely the story of Rockradio (1980–1990) and the subsequent Radiomafia (1990–2003), which he was planning, founding and making.

The most interesting episode of Nyman's memoirs opens these two decades. He also uses a considerable part of the three hundred pages of text for them.

Rockradio turned two years old in June 1982. Reporter Marja Aarnipuro wrote an article on the topic for the Society and also brought a birthday cake. Jukka Haarma (left), Jake Nyman, Juha Tynkkynen, Holle Holopainen, Outi Popp and Tero Liete licking their fingers. Book illustration.

Rock radio and the decade between the founding years of Radiomafia saw a major cultural or at least radio cultural change. Rockradio was initially a two-hour magazine program broadcast on three weekday afternoons, while Radiomafia was a 24/7 popular culture channel developed for young people.

When Radiomafia started, Nyman was a forty-year-old veteran of the pair's “rock war”. His Sunday morning Lucky dayprogram had made him a “loved radio voice” with almost a million listeners.

Is that what he wanted, to be accepted and liked? In addition to the fact that he wanted to promote the issue of “good music” in his work as a radio journalist, which he considered a service profession?

Jake Nyman got into radio work on Hector's wing. Book illustration.

in Hämeenlinna the grown-up Nyman doesn't really open up about his motives, but a few memories suggest that he might have been missing something, that he might be trying to fix something.

The childhood he describes – father a violent alcoholic, mother a strict teacher – cannot be called happy. It may have been one of the reasons for the panic attacks in adulthood. Was music the dimension where the teenager Jarmo Juhani, who was forced to be a “nice boy”, was allowed to be in peace?

However, ending up as a journalist was the sum of several coincidences. Interested in visual arts, Nyman moved to Helsinki in the fall of 1968 to study at the ceramics department of the Academy of Arts.

As time went on, music still had more appeal, first as a salesman in Asematunnel's new record store, then as a DJ Jake at student parties and discos.

“ Heikki “Hector” Harma was looking for an assistant and had heard that Nyman was interested in programming.

Coming still solved the unexpected call request. Yle's “the only creator of pop music programs who enjoyed a monthly salary” Weak “Hector” Bloom was looking for an assistant and had heard that Nyman was interested in programming.

The meeting immediately led to a test tape, which was broadcast in November 1972 in the series What are they singing about – and the rest is the radioman's history.

In his book, Nyman thoroughly remembers both the progress of his career and many of his own programs. At the same time, he carries Yleisradio as one plot – without compromising his own opinions.

He generally has good things to say about his colleagues who are dedicated to work, although there are also men among them who masked their “inexperience and lack of leadership skills with a confident, arrogant demeanor” and who “had big words, small deeds, but an unfathomable ability to take credit for all successes”.

“ Nyman doesn't really value his power or his motivations in general.

So, Memoirs of a Radio Man the main roles are played by men who, as editors, producers and managers, were musical powerhouses at least until the beginning of local radio.

But Nyman doesn't evaluate his power or his motivations in general, he only refers to Yle's educational mission, which includes “producing high-level music journalism even when it's 'only' about so-called light music”.

So what would it be like and what would be music of a sufficiently high standard?

Nyman says absolutely nothing about that and about music in general, not even about the work of a music editor. On the other hand, this is understandable, because he has written extensively about recorded music in his nonfiction books, most recently in the book Banned records – One hundred years of music censorship (2017).

Jake Nyman and his life partner, writer Sinikka Nopola at Linna's party in 2011. Nopola died in January 2021.

The work the most private memoirs are not related to radio or music, but to the most private private life, albeit reluctantly at first. Nyman's publisher talked him into telling a little about his alliances and breakups and the untimely deaths of his loved ones.

From the point of view of the whole, however, these “revelations” are marginal, even if privately sad and heavy. But at the same time, they seem to have guided the reception of the memoirs and in a way realize again what Nyman stated in his previous book Prohibited discs:

“Interestingly written reviews were few and far between, however, because instead of reviews, it had become a strange habit in many media to pick up tidbits from books containing 'revelations' for all the people to read,” writes Nyman.

So let's leave them to others.