Insomniac Games internally promoted three of its employees. Let’s talk about Lindsay Thompson, James Ham and Mary Kenney. The three developers are dedicated to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine.

Lindsay Thompson worked on Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and was promoted by Senior Cinematic Animator and Lead Animator, to work on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

James Haminstead, he moved from Advance Senior Animator to Lead Animator. Ham is also working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. You can also see his tweet, below.

In the end, Mary Kenney she was promoted from Advanced Writer to Senior Writer. Kenney is instead taking care of Marvel’s Wolverine, the second major project announced by Insomniac Games. We know it will come after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but for the moment we don’t have much more information on that. At the very least, we know that the team plans to make a game with a gore combat system, as befits the lead character.

We also remind you that the writer of the Miles Morales novel has joined Insomniac Games.