Insigne-Toronto, Giovinco warns the current Napoli captain on the transfer to the USA: “He risks the national team and the money may not be what was promised”

The streets of Lorenzo Insigne he was born in Naples they seem more and more distant. The captain of the Neapolitans seems to have convinced himself not to renew with the club, stuck at 3.5 million for the extension against the 5 million requested by the attacker. The rumors of the market have now been chasing each other for several months. First it seemed that Insigne it were very close to Juventus, looking for new life for the offensive department, but in these days a ‘offer from Toronto FC from 7 million euros per season. There are also clubs interested in the player Inter, Rome And Tottenham.

The possibility for Insigne to play in MLS it becomes very concrete but there are those who want to warn him against moving to the USA. Sebastian Giovinco, who played in the same franchise from 2015 to 2019, has made it clear the pros and cons of such a career choice.

Insigne-Toronto, Giovinco’s warning: “He will disappear from the radar. Money? A lot of unfulfilled promises”

“It seems strange to me that the captain of the Naples give up a team fighting for the Scudetto like this, on the spot. Personally, I felt comfortable on a human level and I found a city where life is easy. – he has declared Giovinco to the Corriere dello Sport – On a professional level you have to expect to disappear from the radar. I lost the National, I have lost visibility. If you are willing to give up on these things, it is an experience that I recommend to everyone. Money? When I arrived in 2015, I was promised seas and mountains that actually weren’t there. But I don’t want to go into details, I don’t regret my choice. But football is not seen as a major sport, a matter of culture. When I was there, Gerrard, David Villa, Kaka it was a nice championship with people of name. Later the level and interest dropped. “