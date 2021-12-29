His human dad never stopped looking for him, not even after 3 years: the miracle arrived on Christmas day. The story of Ciuffo

Tuft is the dog protagonist of this story, which in the last few hours has spread on the web. It all starts on September 20, 2018, when the puppy manages to get out of his loving home and disappears into thin air.

Dad Claudio he looks for him everywhere, asking for help from friends and neighbors, posting appeals on social networks and even offering a reward of 5,000 euros. He would do anything to hold his forelock in his arms again.

With the days, several reports arrive to the family. Someone says they saw him on the highway, others that he was taken by a young couple. Reports that appear kindle some hopes, but which ultimately lead to nothing concrete.

Claudio continues to look for him, never losing hope and goes to all the kennels in Lazio. None of those poor dogs found on the street was his forelock. During his visits, the man falls in love with two elderly dogs who needed a home and decides to adopt them. He knew they would die soon after, as they were sick people, but he didn’t care. He gave them beautiful and last days of life, in a warm home and surrounded by true love.

After three years, comes that call that perhaps no one was expecting anymore. On the other side of the phone there was a gentleman who said he was convinced he had found Ciuffo. Claudio said that from the photos the man sent him, that didn’t look like his dog. However, she decided to go and meet him. It wasn’t his dog, but he had a sad and confused look, so Claudio decided to still take it home with you.

Tuft and the Christmas miracle

Maybe it was karma or maybe it is really true when it is said that for every good deed, there is another good one. A few days before Christmas this wonderful man was awarded. Claudio was contacted by a kennel located near Lyon, in France. The volunteers had found a dog and hers microchip he had led them to his family. It was Ciuffo himself and he was in France. He had escaped from a French couple, who had said they had found him in Italy.

Rescuers helped the two boys to find him, but once the microchip was analyzed they did discovered the whole truth.

On Boxing Day Claudio drove for 26 hours and tightened again in my arms his beloved Tuft. A moving reunion and an indescribable emotion. The little dog has recognized his family and started wagging their tails and filling them with kisses.