King Willem-Alexander will give a speech on July 1 at the commemoration of the slavery past in Amsterdam. Reporting from RTL News this is confirmed by insiders.

Keti Koti is traditionally celebrated on July 1. This year marks 150 years since slavery was practically abolished in Suriname and the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced at the end of last year that the king would be present at the commemoration in the capital. The king “feels personally very involved in the subject,” the prime minister said at the time.

The expectation is that the king will repeat the excuse that Prime Minister Rutte made last year. At the end of last year, Willem-Alexander commissioned an independent study into the role of the royal family in colonial history. During his visit to Rotterdam last King's Day, the king discussed this with residents of that city on the street.

Those involved report to RTL news that a speech by the king is being prepared, but that the ‘exact form and choice of words has not yet been determined’.

Prime Minister Rutte also apologized for the slavery past on December 19 last year. He did so at the National Archives in The Hague in four languages: English, Sranantongo, Papiamento and Dutch.

The celebration of Keti Koti on July 1, 2022 in Amsterdam. © ANP / Berlinda van Dam



