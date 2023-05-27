Terror in reptile farm: man was torn to pieces by 40 crocodiles

A 72-year-old man died this Friday in northern Cambodia attacked by about 40 crocodiles from his own farm after falling into the fenced pond where the reptiles were, police sources said.

The incident occurred in the village of Po Banteay, near the city of Siem Reap, when the man tried to take the eggs left by a female but fell into the pond where the animals were and was attacked, according to the Thmeythmey news portal. .

The local police chief, Mai Samet, explained to Thmeythmey that the man was probably trying to drag the crocodile away from the eggs with a stick and then close the cage and pick them up safely, but the stick must have broken and the man fell. the water.

As stated, a first crocodile broke his arm and then, accompanied by the other reptiles, caused injuries to his extremities and abdomenSo when his wife saw him and asked for help to rescue him, it was too late to save his life.

Thousands of crocodiles are raised on hundreds of farms in Cambodia, where in addition to selling their skin to make shoes or belts, their meat is also consumed.

Often these are farms with poor security conditions: in 2019 a 2-year-old girl died in Siem Reap, eaten by crocodiles on the family farm.