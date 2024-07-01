Frozen 2’s record has thus been broken as the Disney film managed to do the same in 25 days. In total, animated films that have exceeded $1 billion in box office receipts are eleven, eight of which are from Disney and Pixar (combined).

Disney/Pixar seems to have finally returned to success with Inside Out 2 which he now has surpassed $1 billion in global grosses . More precisely, in just nineteen days it achieved 1,014.8 billion dollars, becoming the fastest animated film ever to reach this figure.

Record takings

More generally, Inside Out 2 is also the first film of 2024 to surpass $1 billion in box office receipts. It has now earned $545.5 million in international markets, where it has surpassed “Shrek Forever After” ($514 million), “Madagascar 3” ($531 million) and “Finding Dory” ($543 million ), becoming the 18th best animated film of all time by international revenue.

In the United States, it has grossed 469.3 million dollars and is now in fifth place in the ranking of animated films by revenues, having surpassed “Toy Story 3” (415 million dollars), “The Lion King” (423 million dollars), “Toy Story 4” ($434 million) and “Shrek 2” ($445 million).

Abroad, the film achieved excellent box office results in China (-13%), Australia (-23%), Spain (-24%), the United Kingdom (-26%), Brazil (-28%), Korea (-29%), France (-34%), Germany (-40%) and Mexico (-46%). The drops are naturally physiological, given the time spent in cinemas. In China, the drop is the second lowest for a studio film since the pandemic began.